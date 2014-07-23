* UK government wanted to drop Drax biomass unit from subsidies

* Court sided with Drax; govt now to appeal this decision

* But says will still award support contract

LONDON, July 23 The British government will appeal a High Court decision which overruled its plans to drop one of Drax's coal-to-biomass conversion projects from a new renewable energy subsidy scheme, the company said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month the court decided the utility had fulfilled all of the key criteria set out by the government at the time of making its application to seek early investment contracts under the new scheme for two of its projects to convert coal units to biomass at its coal plant in Yorkshire

The government had rejected the application for the second unit to be included in the subsidy scheme in April.

Drax said the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) would now award the contract even though it is appealing the High Court decision.

"Any award of an Investment Contract for the second unit conversion will ... be dependent on the final conclusion of the legal challenge and remains subject to EU State Aid clearance," Drax said in a statement.

Drax plans to convert three out of six of its coal-fired power generation units to use biomass. One was converted last year, and the other two conversions are planned for next year.

"Even by the standards of DECC this is a confusing outcome," said analysts at Liberum Capital.

"DECC has concluded that Drax's second unit should indeed receive (support). But, at the same time, DECC is appealing the decision made by the High Court that they were wrong to decide that Drax's second unit was ineligible in the first place," they added.

Separately the European Commission still has to decide whether to approve Britain's support of the conversion of Drax's third biomass conversion unit (called unit 1). (Reporting By Susanna Twidale and Nina Chestney, editing by David Evans)