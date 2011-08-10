LONDON Aug 10 The British Energy Minister on Wednesday approved two new 299 megawatt (MW) biomass plants proposed by power producer Drax .

"I am very pleased to give the go-ahead for these two new biomass power stations in Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire. They will not only enhance our security of supply, but provide low-carbon electricity that reduces our carbon dioxide emissions," Energy Minister Charles Hendry said in a statement.

One of the plants will be built on Drax's Selby site where the power producer owns Britain's largest coal-fired power plant.

The second plant will be located at South Killingholme near Immingham.

The energy ministry is expected to announce new subsidy levels to support the use of biomass for power production.

A spokeswoman said on Wednesday the government would shortly start consultation on new support levels for biomass.

