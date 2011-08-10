(Adds energy-from-waste plant approval)

LONDON Aug 10 Britain on Wednesday approved two new 299 megawatt (MW) biomass plants proposed by power producer Drax , but the generator said its investment decision depended on whether soon-to-be-announced state biomass subsidies are high enough.

"I am very pleased to give the go-ahead for these two new biomass power stations in Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire. They will not only enhance our security of supply, but provide low-carbon electricity that reduces our carbon dioxide emissions," Energy Minister Charles Hendry said in a statement.

One of the plants will be built on Drax's Selby site in Yorkshire where the power producer owns a 4,000-MW coal plant, Europe's fourth largest carbon emitter in 2010.

The second plant will be located at South Killingholme near Immingham.

But Drax said its final decision to build the new biomass plants, which will produce electricity for over 500,000 homes, will hinge on new state support levels for biomass, on which the government will shortly open a consultation.

"Any progress with the investment will be dependent on the government's final decision on the future support levels under the Renewables Obligation," a spokesman for Drax said.

Drax plans to replace at least half of its coal-fired capacity with biomass and could reach this target 3-4 years after new tariffs come into force, it said last week.

The power producer already started co-firing biomass at its coal-fired plant last summer, but low government support levels mean the unit is expected to run at only 80 percent of its potential.

ENERGY-FROM-WASTE PLANT APPROVED

U.S. industrial gases company Air Products on Wednesday received approval for a 49-MW plant to turn household and commercial waste into electricity.

The company also said its decision to build the plant depended on the government's new renewable energy support tariffs.

"We just want to ensure we can get at least the same level as we receive now to have some long-term viability for our projects," a spokeswoman for Air Products said.

The Stockton on Tees Borough Council gave the green light for the Tees Valley project, which could start operating in 2014 if a pending environmental permit is approved on time and new support tariffs are adequate.

"The UK is seeking more sustainable ways to manage and dispose of its waste, and is looking to diversify its sources of electricity generation: our technology is able to deliver on both counts," said Ian Williamson, European hydrogen and bioenergy director at Air Products.

The U.S. firm plans to build up to five plants based on the same advanced gasification system, investing more than one billion pounds to potentially add 250 MW of power production capacity to the UK market.

The U.S. firm plans to build up to five plants based on the same advanced gasification system, investing more than one billion pounds to potentially add 250 MW of power production capacity to the UK market.

Fifty employees will be permanently based at the plant and between 500-700 workers will be on site during construction, which could start next year.