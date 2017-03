LONDON Jan 30 The UK arm of German utility RWE will shut down its 750-megawatt Tilbury biomass plant on Oct. 31 unless it receives a new licence to run longer, the company said on Wednesday.

"Tilbury Power Station main units will close on the 31st October 2013," the company said in a market message.

The biomass plant was converted one year ago from a coal-fired power plant and its operating hours restricted under EU environmental laws will run out on Oct. 31.