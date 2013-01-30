* New licence would allow plant to run another 10 years

* Upgrade work at Tilbury could take 12 months or longer

LONDON Jan 30 German utility RWE's UK arm npower will shut its 750-megawatt Tilbury power plant east of London in nine months unless it receives a new operating licence to continue burning biomass fuel instead of coal, the company said on Wednesday.

"Tilbury Power Station's main units will close on the 31st October 2013," the company said in a statement.

The plant was converted a year ago from a coal-fired power plant but its operating term was limited under EU environmental laws and is likely to run out on Oct. 31.

In September RWE npower applied for new permits to relicence Tilbury as a biomass plant and if successful it would be allowed to operate for another 10 years at least.

If granted the new licence, the company will have to undertake major modernisation work including adding storage for the biomass pellets.

"The works to upgrade the plant could be 12 months or longer ...It would be a pretty significant investment," said a spokeswoman for RWE npower.

The Tilbury plant re-opened a year ago as a converted biomass station but was shut down for several months last year following a fire in February that broke out in the plant's storage space.

A number of UK coal-fired power plants will shut this year as they run out of operating hours allocated under EU laws, including RWE's 2,000-MW Didcot A plant near Oxford and Scottish Power's 1,200-MW Cockenzie station.

The EU's Large Combustion Plant Directive (LCPD) compels highly polluting power plants to close by the end of 2015 or after 20,000 operating hours from January 2008 unless they are fitted with emissions reducing equipment.