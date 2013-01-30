* New licence would allow plant to run another 10 years
* Upgrade work at Tilbury could take 12 months or longer
LONDON Jan 30 German utility RWE's UK
arm npower will shut its 750-megawatt Tilbury power plant east
of London in nine months unless it receives a new operating
licence to continue burning biomass fuel instead of coal, the
company said on Wednesday.
"Tilbury Power Station's main units will close on the 31st
October 2013," the company said in a statement.
The plant was converted a year ago from a coal-fired power
plant but its operating term was limited under EU environmental
laws and is likely to run out on Oct. 31.
In September RWE npower applied for new permits to relicence
Tilbury as a biomass plant and if successful it would be allowed
to operate for another 10 years at least.
If granted the new licence, the company will have to
undertake major modernisation work including adding storage for
the biomass pellets.
"The works to upgrade the plant could be 12 months or longer
...It would be a pretty significant investment," said a
spokeswoman for RWE npower.
The Tilbury plant re-opened a year ago as a converted
biomass station but was shut down for several months last year
following a fire in February that broke out in the plant's
storage space.
A number of UK coal-fired power plants will shut this year
as they run out of operating hours allocated under EU laws,
including RWE's 2,000-MW Didcot A plant near Oxford and Scottish
Power's 1,200-MW Cockenzie station.
The EU's Large Combustion Plant Directive (LCPD) compels
highly polluting power plants to close by the end of 2015 or
after 20,000 operating hours from January 2008 unless they are
fitted with emissions reducing equipment.