* Tilbury plant received wood pellet delivery of 46,000
tonnes
* Most pellets used at Tilbury to come from North America
LONDON Nov 25 RWE npower will
start firing Britain's largest dedicated biomass plant at
Tilbury in Essex in the next few days and full commercial
operations are expected by the end of the year, a spokeswoman
said on Friday.
The 750 megawatt (MW) power plant will burn wood pellets to
produce electricity and is located on the site of the utility's
ageing Tilbury coal-fired power plant, which will shut down by
the end of 2015.
"We are expecting commissioning in the next few days and
commercial operations by the end of the year," the spokeswoman
said.
The plant received its first delivery of 46,000 tonnes of
wood pellets earlier this week from Georgia in the United
States, where RWE Innogy owns a biomass pellet factory.
Most of the wood pellets used at Tilbury will originate from
North America, while some supply will stem from continental
Europe, the spokeswoman said.
RWE npower's 1,100-MW Tilbury coal-fired plant will have to
shut down at the end of 2015 at the latest to comply with an EU
directive which imposes maximum greenhouse gas emissions on
power plants.
Plants which are not fitted with emissions-reducing
technology and emit more than the required limit by the end of
2015 will have to shut down.
Britain's energy ministry last month proposed to increase
subsidies for co-firing biomass and coal in power plants, making
it more profitable for UK developers such as Drax to
proceed with planned co-firing biomass projects.
