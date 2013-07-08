LONDON, July 8 RWE npower will close a newly converted 750-megawatt biomass plant at Tilbury in Britain by the end of next week after scrapping a plan to invest in the facility to keep it running longer, a spokeswoman said.

RWE npower, which converted the plant from coal to biomass last year, had an option to extend the operating time of Tilbury if it was granted an environmental permit.

The utility decided that, due to a drop in the UK power price forecast and a lack of capital from the Germany-based parent group, the project extension would not go ahead.

"The (forecasts) in terms of where we see electricity prices are not enough to warrant this investment now," said a spokeswoman for RWE npower, the UK arm of Germany's RWE.

She said the firm was open to other investors taking over the project and that the decision had not affected RWE's other biomass projects, including a pellet production site in the United States.

The first of three units at Tilbury will shut at the end of the day on July 18 and two further units will cease operating at 1100 BST on July 21.

Around 225 workers will be affected by the decision to close the plant from Oct. 31, when it will be decommissioned.

The Tilbury coal-fired plant was allocated a limited number of operating hours under EU-wide environmental laws. After the conversion, the hours, which expire next week, were transferred to the biomass plant.

The project was closed for several months last year after a fire broke out in the building where wood pellets are stored.