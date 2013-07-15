LONDON, July 15 RWE npower's 750-megawatt Tilbury biomass plant in Britain shut down unexpectedly over the weekend due to a technical problem, a spokeswoman said.

"We had a conveyor breakdown over the weekend," she said, adding that the units might return to service on Monday as engineers are fixing the issue.

Three units at the power plant, which was converted to burning biomass from coal last year, are scheduled to close down for good over the coming week.

The Tilbury coal-fired plant was allocated a limited number of operating hours under EU-wide environmental laws. After the conversion, the hours, which expire in the coming days, were transferred to the biomass plant.

RWE npower had an option to extend the operating time of Tilbury if it was granted an environmental permit. The utility decided that, due to a drop in the UK power price forecast and a lack of capital from its Germany-based parent group, RWE AG , the project extension would not go ahead.

The unplanned outage has slightly delayed the full shutdown of the power plant, the spokeswoman said, without specifying how much longer the units will run for.

The first of three units at Tilbury was scheduled to shut down at the end of the day on July 18 and two further units were due to cease operating at 1100 BST on July 21.

The plant was closed for several months last year after a fire broke out in the building where wood pellets are stored.