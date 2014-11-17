LONDON Nov 17 Britain said on Monday that a case of bird flu detected on a duck breeding farm in Northern England was not the deadly H5N1 virus, Chief Veterinary Officer Nigel Gibbens told BBC radio.

"We know it's an H5 strain but not N1, it is highly pathogenic," he said.

"On the basis of what we know of the strain to date, Public Health England has said that this strain does not present a threat to public health."

