* British retailers embrace U.S. Black Friday discounts
* More shoppers head online after brawls in stores last year
* Sales boost jeopardises margins in crucial period
(Adds Argos comment)
By James Davey and Li-mei Hoang
LONDON, Nov 27 Britons splashed out on "Black
Friday" bargains on Friday but many opted to go online rather
than head to the shops for an event imported from the United
States that has become a key feature of the UK retail calendar.
With many shoppers having received their last pay packet
before Christmas, retailers are hoping the promotions will
kick-start festive trading after a weak November.
Researcher Conlumino is forecasting the event will generate
UK sales, both in stores and online, of 1.6 billion pounds ($2.4
billion), up 20 percent on 2014. It forecast online spending
would jump 32 percent to 1.1 billion pounds.
"There's been plenty of anecdotal evidence around...to
suggest that Black Friday, in terms of store-based retail, has
been something of a damp squib in the UK this year," said Bryan
Roberts of researcher Kantar Retail.
"It seems certain that Black Friday will largely be an
online event this year."
Last year's Black Friday was marred by long queues and
brawls in stores. A typical mixture of strong winds and heavy
rain across Britain and memories of last year's scuffles were
likely to have encouraged more Britons to shop online this year.
British retailers are anxious to avoid a repeat of last
year's trading pattern when the surge in lower-margin sales was
followed by disappointing demand as shoppers held back in the
hope of further discounts.
This year several retailers -- including Amazon,
Argos, Marks & Spencer and Dixons Carphone
-- have stretched "Black Friday" discounts over several
days to smooth demand.
Social media indicated stores across the country were
quieter than last year and shoppers better behaved.
Researcher FootFall estimates Black Friday in-store shopper
numbers will be down by up to 4 percent from 2014.
Supermarket Asda, which is owned by Wal-Mart and was
one of the UK's Black Friday pioneers, stepped back from the
event this year, blaming "shopper fatigue".
UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND ONLINE
At the huge Westfield shopping centre in east London, close
to the London 2012 Olympic stadium, trading was lively rather
than frenzied.
Shaquille Simon, a 21 year-old McDonald's manager, said he
bought two TVs online from Tesco at midnight: "I bought one for
me and one for my mum. Why not?"
He then headed to Westfield, where he picked up speakers and
headphones. "If I see something I like I'll buy it. Simple as
that," he said.
In the U.S. Black Friday, the day after the Thanksgiving
holiday, was so named because spending would pick up and
retailers would begin to turn a profit for the year and move
into the black.
Introduced into Britain in 2010 by U.S. online retailer
Amazon, its popularity forced store groups to join the fray and
this year, according to a survey by Barclays, 77 percent of them
are participating.
There was a similar trend in the United States where crowds
were relatively thin but online sales appeared strong.
Dixons Retail's Currys PC World chain reported unprecedented
online demand, with a 53 percent increase in hourly web traffic
compared to last year. The firm's CEO Seb James tweeted:
"Website holding up really well after big investment this year."
Social media reported that both Argos and Tesco's websites
were struggling to keep up with demand.
Argos said its site had so far seen over 7.2 million visits
but had not crashed or seen any outages. It apologised if some
customers were experiencing delays as a result of demand.
Previous Black Friday winners in Britain have been those
retailers, such as Dixons Retail, who buy specifically for the
event, enabling them to maintain profit margins.
Losers tend to be those who simply slash prices on existing
stock or react to rivals' promotions.
($1 = 0.6616 pounds)
(Editing by Keith Weir)