* Gordon Brothers buys Blockbuster's UK film rental chain
* Stores went into administration in January
* Administrators say deal will save 2,000 British jobs
LONDON, March 23 Blockbuster's chain of film and
computer game rental shops in Britain has been sold to an
investment firm, two months after the struggling retailer went
into a form of bankruptcy protection, administrators said on
Saturday.
Deloitte, which took control of Blockbuster's British
operations after it entered administration on Jan. 16, said the
company had been sold to Gordon Brothers Europe for an
undisclosed sum.
Under the terms of the deal, the global restructuring
specialist will keep 264 of Blockbuster's 528 stores,
safeguarding the jobs of nearly half its 4,190 staff.
Blockbuster's UK shops fell victim to increased competition
from supermarkets, the shift towards people watching films over
the internet and a harsh economic backdrop in Britain.
"This transaction provides Blockbuster a future in the UK,"
said Deloitte's Lee Manning, joint administrator.
The new owners said the surviving shops would reopen under
the Blockbuster brand, licensed from U.S. satellite TV company
Dish Network, which owns the American operation.
Gordon Brothers Europe said it would make a "substantial"
investment in the stores, offering new products to try to return
the company to profitability.
"We acknowledge the industry is in transition; we know that
we have a challenge ahead but there is still a market to be
served," Frank Morton, chief executive officer of Gordon
Brothers Europe, said in a statement.
Blockbuster opened its first shop in Britain in 1989 and its
blue and yellow branding soon became a familiar site in most
high streets across the country. It had nearly three million
members before it closed its doors.
It was one of a string of household names in British
retailing hit by the internet, increased competition and years
of weak economic growth.