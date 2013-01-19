LONDON Jan 19 Entertainment retailer
Blockbuster UK will shut 129 of its 528 stores and make 760 out
of its 4,190 employees redundant, the firm's administrators said
on Saturday in the latest bad news for Britain's gloomy high
streets.
Blockbuster, which is owned by U.S. satellite TV company
Dish Network, went into administration on Wednesday,
days after music and DVD retailer HMV did the same.
"Having reviewed the portfolio with management, the store
closure plan is an inevitable consequence of having to
restructure the company to a profitable core which is capable of
being sold," Blockbuster administrator Lee Manning of Deloitte
said in a statement.
The 129 store closures, which will take place gradually over
the coming weeks, are in addition to 31 store closures that had
already been decided prior to administration, the statement
said.
"The joint administrators continue to review the
profitability of the store portfolio and announcements of
further closures may be made in coming weeks," it said.
Blockbuster is the third casualty in the British retail
sector since Christmas, after HMV and camera chain Jessops.
Many specialist retailers are struggling against competition
from supermarkets like Tesco, online stores like Amazon
and download sites like Apple's iTunes.
British retailers are also suffering from Britain's
protracted economic troubles, with little wage growth for
consumers whose budgets are being squeezed by government
austerity measures.