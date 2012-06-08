* BoE under pressure to find new ways to boost growth
* QE in doubt as banks charge more despite lower gilt yields
* Buying other assets may hurt broader financial stability
By David Milliken
LONDON, June 8 A Bank of England-sponsored solar
panel for every roof in Britain to jump-start the stagnant UK
economy?
The suggestion, at an alternative economics conference a few
weeks ago, brought a frown to the face of the BoE policymaker
present, Adam Posen.
But it nonetheless underlined a dilemma facing the Bank as
it presides over an economy that has responded at best mildly to
record low interest rates and a flood of bond buying.
What now?
Since the solar panel idea was mooted, even bastions of
economic orthodoxy such as the International Monetary Fund have
urged the British central bank to find a better way to boost
growth than what they have been doing.
Cut rates more, perhaps. Or buy slightly more exotic assets.
However, these proposals have a problem. Either they
represent one-off boosts with little lasting impact, or they
risk harbouring unpleasant side effects.
"From a very narrow monetary policy perspective something
might make the world a better place, but from a financial
stability perspective it might look lousy," said Richard
Barwell, an economist at Royal Bank of Scotland.
The pressure is on the central bank to do something,
however, because the government has little room to add stimulus
via tax cuts or spending as it tries to bring down a huge budget
deficit with economic output is still 4 percent below its peak.
Buying British government bonds with newly created money -
so called quantitative easing, or QE - was a radical policy when
the BoE started in March 2009, but 325 billion pounds later
critics argue that it has lost the power to spur growth by
cutting the cost of private-sector borrowing.
"They should be thinking outside the box," said Alan Clarke,
an economist at Scotiabank who argues that QE has failed to stop
an upward drift in mortgage costs faced by households and in
firms' borrowing costs.
BoE figures show the average interest rate on a typical
two-year fixed-rate mortgage has risen to 3.66 percent, up from
3.00 percent when the BoE started its latest round of QE in
October.
Most business borrowing costs show similar rises - despite
the fact that the cost of two-year government borrowing recently
hit a record low of 0.2 percent, in part due to BoE gilt buying.
REJECTION
So far BoE policymakers insist there is not enough evidence
to suggest the 125 billion pound round of QE conducted between
October 2011 and May 2012 is less effective than the 200 billion
pounds done between March 2009 and February 2010.
Governor Mervyn King has also rejected buying large
quantities of assets other than government bonds unless the
government indemnifies it. Nor has he asked the finance ministry
to approve any more adventurous schemes.
One stimulus option recommended by the IMF is a cut to
interest rates, which may be more feasible than in the past as
banks now have greater scope to cut the deposit rates they pay
to savers, allowing them to preserve their margins while cutting
rates to borrowers.
But this was again rejected by BoE policymaker Ben Broadbent
last week, and in any event would only have a one-off impact.
Moreover, while a rate cut might reduce the cost of
borrowing, it would not necessarily increase the availability of
credit - something many businesses argue is a bigger problem.
One proposal to tackle this is for the BoE to extend the
small volume of corporate bonds it purchases to include those
issued by British banks. A related idea is to buy assets held on
banks' balance sheets in the form of asset-backed securities.
In theory this should give the banks plenty of new funds to
lend to businesses and households, something the BoE says it is
ill-equipped to do itself.
However, this approach has serious flaws, says RBS's
Barwell. The BoE's financial stability statements suggest it
believes high bank funding costs represent genuine credit risks,
and Broadbent argued the lack of bank lending may be a rational
response to the risk of a euro zone break-up.
Subsidising banks' finance costs in these circumstances
would be too risky, Barwell said.
"Once the authorities start to accumulate huge sums of
unsecured claims on the UK banks it will not take long before
the market reaches the conclusion that the banks cannot be
allowed to fail because taxpayers would realise a massive loss."
Buying secured assets would not solve the problem either,
Barwell added. First, there is the danger that, unknown to the
BoE, banks would offer their riskiest assets as collateral. And
second, the BoE is already concerned about "encumbrance" - the
danger that banks set aside so many assets for secured lending
that unsecured lenders worry there is little left for them.
Ultimately, alternative assets for the BoE to purchase may
be more likely to come in the form of government-backed
infrastructure bonds - an announcement which in theory could
come as soon as next week, when finance minister George Osborne
delivers an annual speech to London's financial community in the
presence of King, the governor.
These plans are constrained by the accounting
sleight-of-hand needed to ensure they are also consistent with
the government's political commitment to see its headline
debt-to-GDP ratio falling by the time of national elections in
2015.
But if they went through, who knows, maybe indirectly the
Bank of England would be buying everyone solar panels.
(Reporting by David Milliken. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)