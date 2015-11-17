LONDON Nov 17 The future profitability of the pensions market rather than tougher new European Union capital rules will determine whether insurers keep their head offices in Britain, a top Bank of England official said on Tuesday.

The EU's new 'Solvency II' rules come into force in January and BoE Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey said British insurers were on course to meet the deadline.

Legislators on the British parliament's Treasury Select Committee asked Bailey if the more onerous EU rules would prompt some insurers to reduce their presence in Britain and the EU.

"The bigger issue in the UK is what the retirement savings market is going to be in the future," Bailey said. "Arguably it looks more like an asset management industry in the future."

The British government has introduced the biggest reform of pensions in a generation by allowing people to cash in their pension pots, rather than being forced to buy an annuity on retirement that pays out until death.

The net cashflow of traditional life insurance products in Britain had also been negative for the past eight years, Bailey said. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by David Milliken)