LONDON, March 12 The Bank of England said on Wednesday it had entered into a contract with Innovia Security to supply material for new plastic bank notes.

Innovia, whose polymers are used for bank notes by more than 20 countries, will establish a plant in Wigton in northwest England to produce the materials.

The Bank said notes will continue to be printed at its works in Debden in southeast England, which is run by De La Rue .

Innovia Security is an Australian division of UK-based Innovia Group.