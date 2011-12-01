* Euro zone still top threat to UK banks stability
* Banks told to build capital levels further
* Banks to disclose leverage ratios by start 2013, two years
early
* UK banks say further strengthening is continuing
* FSA says bank bonus plans must comply with FPC objectives
By Huw Jones and David Milliken
LONDON, Dec 1 Britain's banks should build
up their capital buffers even further as increased insurance
against an "exceptionally threatening" environment still
dominated by the euro zone debt crisis, the Bank of England said
on Thursday.
Banks need to maintain lending to the real economy, but
should restrain dividends and bonuses -- and possibly even issue
new shares -- to build up these capital levels further, the
BoE's interim Financial Policy Committee said.
"It is sensible to raise the capital buffer further in order
to improve resilience in light of the continuing threat to UK
financial stability," the committee's chairman BoE Governor
Mervyn King told a news conference.
He avoided setting specific capital ratio targets so as not
to prompt banks to comply by selling off units or ending loans
to businesses in order to push the ratio higher.
In the recent "stress test" of EU banks, UK lenders were not
asked to raise any extra capital but the BoE remains cautious.
"There is no simple answer to how much capital banks need to
retain confidence," King said.
Bolstering buffers would help restore investor confidence
and thereby cut the cost of rolling over the large sums of debt
maturing the first half of 2012, he said.
Hector Sants, chief executive of the Financial Services
Authority, told the news conference that banks will have to
present their forward capital funding and bonus plans to make
sure they are compatible with the Bank's objectives.
"They have to preset those plans to the FSA before
distributing any bonuses," Sants said.
The ring-fencing of retail arms of UK banks with dedicated
capital cushions, a core recommendation of the recent Vickers
Commission which set a 2019 deadline, should also be implemented
as soon as possible, King said.
Angela Knight, chief executive of the British Bankers'
Association, said, "We agree with the Governor's analysis that
the UK's banks are better capitalised than many of their
continental peers, and further strengthening of their finances
is continuing."
And in a sign that the FPC does not trust how banks report
how indebted they are, it recommends that they be ordered to
publish leverage ratios from the start of 2013, two years
earlier than international Basel III rules require.
The interim FPC issued its first recommendations in June.
Currently it only has an advisory role, but new laws are
expected to make it Britain's top financial regulation body from
the start of 2013.
Its role is to plug a pre-crisis gap by taking a broader
view of risks to financial stability and recommending or
ordering specific actions.
REAL ECONOMY
The FPC said the euro zone debt crisis remained the top
threat to Britain's banking system and said lenders should look
for ways to make themselves more resilient without shutting the
credit taps to an already struggling economy.
"Given the current exceptionally threatening environment,
the Committee recommends that, if earnings are insufficient to
build capital levels further, banks should limit distributions
and give serious consideration to raising external capital in
the coming months," the FPC said.
Current levels of capital were sufficient for and are better
than many European peers, but higher levels would enable banks
to maintain lending in the face of future shocks, King said.
Tier 1 capital ratios for UK banks, a key measure of
stability, were well above 12 percent in the first half of 2011,
among the highest in the world, and far above pre-crisis levels.
British banks are unlikely to react warmly to the FPC's
calls. The chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland --
which was rescued by taxpayers at the height of t he financial
crisis -- said recently that onerous regulation meant investors
believed UK banks were a "dumb" place to invest, and that it
limited their ability to lend.
King, in testimony to British lawmakers on Monday, denied
that tighter capital rules would constrain bank lending, though
he did concede that there was more room for argument about
liquidity rules.
The FPC said major UK banks are already very close to
meeting their funding targets for 2011 and have 140 billion
pounds of funding due to mature next year, most of it in the
first half.
LEVERAGE RATIO
The FPC reinforced Britain's hard post-crisis regulatory
stance by requiring banks to accelerate a key global reform,
the publication of a leverage ratio, which measures a bank's
debt-to-equity mix and ability to meet its obligations.
Under Basel III banks begin calculating their leverage ratio
from 2013 but not publish it until 2015.
The FPC wants UK lenders to begin disclosing their ratio by
the start of 2013, which will open them up to market pressure to
restrain leverage, as intended by regulators.
The failure of Belgian bank Dexia in October - which had
high capital levels -- signalled the importance of looking
beyond capital buffers, which are complicated to calculate, to
examine simpler indicators like leverage, the FPC said.
"Opaque and overly complex regulatory risk-weight
calculations and inconsistent and incomplete disclosure have
increased uncertainty about bank resilience," it said.
"Market intelligence suggest that investors are now
questioning the reliability of ... the calculation of
risk-weighted assets," it added.
(Reporting by Huw Jones and David Milliken; editing by Anna
Willard)