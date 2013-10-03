LONDON Oct 3 For the first time in almost a
year British banks do not expect to cut the rates they pay to
savers over the next three months, a Bank of England survey
showed on Thursday.
Banks said the difference between the interest rates paid on
retail deposits and 'reference' interest rates had narrowed
sharply between late 2012 and the three months to August, but
was now expected to hold steady over the coming three months.
Overall funding costs for British banks have fallen sharply
since last year, helped by reduced tensions in the euro zone and
the BoE's Funding for Lending Scheme, which offers banks cheap
finance if banks maintain or increase lending levels.
This has reduced banks' need to attract savings from retail
customers, meaning they now offer lower interest rates than
before. The BoE's official interest rate has been at a
record-low 0.5 percent for more than four years.
Lenders said they planned to raise a significant amount of
capital in the remainder of 2013, partly in response to
pressures from regulators such as the BoE, which wants banks to
build bigger buffers against future losses.
The quarterly BoE survey was conducted between Aug. 13 and
Sept. 4.
* To read the BoE's full Q3 2013 Bank Liabilities Survey,
click here: