LONDON Jan 7 Some of Britain's big banks said
when they were recapitalised five years ago they should be
blocked from paying dividends if they took a bailout from the
government, according to Bank of England meeting minutes from
the time.
Britain's major banks were told to raise capital in October
2008, and those that could not raise cash had to take taxpayer
bailouts - leaving Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds
Banking Group part-owned by the government.
"It was noted during the negotiations some of the major
banks had indicated that they would like to be told that they
could not pay dividends while they were in receipt of public
equity," according to minutes from the Bank of England Court
meeting on Oct. 15, 2008, which were released on Wednesday.
The minutes do not name the banks who had that view.
Lloyds, which is still 25 percent owned by the taxpayer,
wants to start dividend payments next month for the first time
since the financial crisis. RBS is still 80 percent owned by the
government, and is not expected to resume dividend payments
until 2016 at the earliest. The Bank of England will need to
approve their dividend plans.
The minutes showed the BoE thought some banks would also
welcome greater pressure on them to cut compensation as part of
the recapitalisation plan. It was difficult for banks to
individually take action and a collective approach "would make
it easier to change the culture of compensation", the BoE said.
The minutes shine a light on discussions at the central bank
through the 2007-09 financial crisis, and a senior British
lawmaker said they showed the Bank's non-executive directors
failed to hold executives to account.
"By the beginning of the week of 6 October (2008), some of
the UK's largest banks were facing failure without intervention,
and complete seizure of the banking system threatened," the Oct.
15 meeting minutes said.
That prompted the government's recapitalisation announcement
on Oct. 8, after massive liquidity support had only provided "a
sticking plaster" until capital issues were addressed.
The minutes showed the BoE expected the timeframe for public
ownership of banks "could be any time between six months and six
years". RBS is now expected to stay in public hands for far
longer than the Bank's most pessimistic view.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Susan Thomas)