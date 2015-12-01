* BoE says UK credit conditions largely back to normal
* Aims to change counter-cyclical capital buffer slowly
* Further increases in capital will only be incremental
By Huw Jones and David Milliken
LONDON, Dec 1 British banks including HSBC and
Lloyds have almost completed the job of building up their
defences against a future financial crisis, Bank of England
Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday as he set out details of
new capital requirements.
Banks may have to hold up to 10 billion pounds ($15 billion)
more capital to meet rules designed to link the capital they
must hold to protect against financial risks to the state of the
economy, a relatively small sum compared with the hundreds of
billions they have raised to strengthen their position since the
financial crisis.
Carney was keen to dispel banks' fears that the BoE was
going further than international rules required, and
acknowledged that excess capital requirements could hurt growth.
"With today's announcement, the basic amount of capital our
system requires is settled," he said, setting out plans for top
UK banks including HSBC, Lloyds, Barclays
after their annual health check.
RBS and Standard Chartered only passed
after taking remedial action.
"While the benefits of increased resilience are clear,
higher capital costs are ultimately passed on to borrowers," he
said.
British finance minister George Osborne has called for a
"new settlement" with banks after introducing a welter of
tougher rules. Carney said there was absolutely no political
pressure on the BoE to ease the pressure on lenders.
The BoE's Financial Policy Committee "seems positively
relaxed about the current state of the banking system", said
Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Macroeconomics.
The BoE also released the results of annual 'stress tests'
into how Britain's big seven lenders would deal with unexpected
economic shocks.
This year the focus was on emerging market and trading
risks, and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and Standard Chartered
both only passed thanks to steps they took to improve their
capital ratios during the process, which lifted their leverage
ratios above the minimum 3 percent level.
The other five big lenders tested - HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds
Banking Group, Santander and Nationwide - did not have
to take action.
"RBS was always still further behind in the journey but
Lloyds and Barclays are fine, with no material threats of
further capital raising or, in Lloyds' case, growing dividends
over time," Richard Buxton, CEO of Old Mutual Global Investors,
a shareholder in RBS, Barclays and Lloyds, told Reuters.
Shares in Barclays were up 3.9 percent at 1145 GMT, RBS was
up 3.2 percent, Lloyds was up 2.6 percent and HSBC up 1.8
percent as investors breathed a sigh of relief that the outlook
on capital requirements was clearer.
The BoE said that credit conditions were largely back to
normal after the financial crisis and therefore banks should
hold an extra so-called counter-cyclical capital buffer (CCB) of
1 percent of risk-weighted assets during such times - equivalent
to 10 billion pounds across the system.
The BoE was now tweaking the requirements individual banks
must meet with a view to imposing the add-on buffer step-by-step
from March.
The CCB aims to rein in risky lending at frothier stages of
the credit cycle. It stands at zero currently, but the BoE has
already required some banks to hold extra capital due to
firm-specific risks, meaning some lenders may not have to raise
much fresh capital.
Some economists and banking analysts had expected the BoE to
raise the CCB this month to 0.5 percent.
The BoE also said it expected the banking sector as a whole
to hold high-grade tier one equity capital of 13.5 percent of
risk-weighted assets by 2019, up from 13 percent now.
The 13.5 percent figure is equivalent to 12 or 12.5 percent
of best quality core equity, a level some banks already have.
The BoE has said it wanted to give banks more clarity about
its long-run aims for the amount of capital they hold. Banks
have complained that in the past, the BoE has unexpectedly piled
on extra capital requirements, making it hard for them to lend
or decide which lines of business to stay in.
HIGHER RATE RISK
The BoE Financial Policy Committee's report comes as markets
brace for the United States to raise interest rates later this
month for the first time since the financial crisis.
"Financial market prices remain vulnerable to a sharp
increase in market interest rates or the compensation demanded
by investors for risky assets," the report said.
With the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee unlikely to raise
British interest rates until later next year, the FPC is having
to take other steps to guard against risky behaviour.
Even if domestic cost pressures are too weak to warrant a
rate rise, British consumer and mortgage lending is growing at
its fastest rate since the financial crisis.
So-called buy-to-let mortgages - which enable small
landlords to purchase property to rent out - showed weaker
underwriting standards than residential mortgages and the BoE's
Prudential Regulation Authority said it was examining this.
The FPC said it stood ready to take action if needed and
would monitor closely the impact of higher property transaction
taxes for buy-to-let purchases which finance minister George
Osborne announced last week and will take effect next April.
($1 = 0.6626 British Pounds)
