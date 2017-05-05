LONDON May 5 The Bank of England said on Friday
it had set out indicative requirements for how much
loss-absorbing capacity major banks based in Britain need to
have to avoid the risk of future big taxpayer bailouts.
The BoE said that from 2022 the 'minimum requirements for
eligible liabilities and own funds', known as MREL, would range
from 21.6 percent of total value of exposures for Standard
Chartered to 25.9 percent for Santander UK.
The BoE previously said how it planned to calculate this on
Nov. 8. Banks also face an interim MREL target which applies
from 2020.
Full details of the announcement are available at:
