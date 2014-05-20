LONDON May 21 Low levels of volatility in financial markets are "eerily reminiscent" of the run-up to the financial crisis even as central banks face the challenge of unwinding their huge stimulus programmes, a Bank of England policymaker said.

But BoE deputy governor Charlie Bean also said in a speech that a combination of better-capitalized banks, lower leverage levels and more powers for regulators to deal with troubled lenders meant "the risk of major financial problems crystallising in the advanced countries should be much lower." (Writing by William Schomberg)