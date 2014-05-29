LONDON May 29 Raising interest rates in small
increments when the time comes could reduce the risk of the Bank
of England making a mistake, Deputy Governor Charlie Bean said
in an interview published on Thursday.
"There is an argument for trying to move cautiously in baby
steps. If you take large steps there is a greater likelihood of
getting it wrong," Bean told the Cardiff-based Western Mail
newspaper on a visit to Wales.
"When the Bank Rate does rise - and we don't think there is
a case for an immediate rise - we expect it to do so gradually
and to a level in the medium term which is likely to be
materially below its pre-crisis average of around 5 percent," he
added, repeating the BoE's current guidance.
Bean said the timing of a rate rise would hinge on whether
productivity improved and reduced the inflationary impact of a
pick-up in wage growth that he thought was possible in the
second half of this year and into 2015.
