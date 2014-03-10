DARLINGTON, England, March 10 The Bank of England will delay raising interest rates from their record low 0.5 percent if sterling strengthens further, deputy governor Charlie Bean said on Monday.

Bean said in a question and answer session after a speech that sterling's current level was fine, but that a further appreciation might cause the BoE to undershoot its 2 percent inflation target over the medium term.

"If sterling appreciated, it would potentially reduce inflation because import prices would be weaker ... so we would be more likely to undershoot the inflation target in the medium term, and that would mean we would need to keep policy looser for longer than would otherwise be the case," he said.

In his speech, Bean had said further sterling strength would make it harder for Britain to reduce its trade deficit and develop a solid economic recovery.