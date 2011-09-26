* Little deterioration needed for more QE to be warranted
* Global economy putting downward pressure on inflation
* "Encouraged" by discussion on euro zone at IMF
By David Milliken and Fiona Shaikh
LONDON, Sept 26 Britain's economy will not need
to weaken much further for the Bank of England to start a second
round of quantitative easing, BoE policymaker Ben Broadbent said
on Monday.
The BoE signalled in policy minutes released last week that
Britain's economic prospects were deteriorating so swiftly that
it was on the verge of pumping in more money to support growth,
potentially as soon as October .
Speaking to reporters after delivering a speech at Thomson
Reuters' London headquarters, Broadbent -- who joined the
Monetary Policy Committee in June -- said that he nearly voted
to inject more stimulus into the economy this month.
"I can tell you I was reasonably close, so I don't think it
would take much more of a deterioration. It depends exactly what
you mean by deterioration. Some of these surveys, particularly
of output in the euro zone, are consistent with there being
(minimal) growth," he said.
Economists polled by Reuters after last week's policy
minutes pencilled in a three-in-four chance of a second round of
asset purchases in October or November, up from one-in-three
barely a month earlier.
Broadbent said if the asset-buying programme was revived, it
was likely that it would focus on buying UK government bonds, as
it did first time around, when 200 billion pounds of new money
was spent.
Business and consumer confidence has suffered in recent
months from worries about unsustainable levels of government
borrowing in the United States and the euro zone -- and in
recent days there has been intensified concern about a Greek
sovereign default that could tear apart the euro zone.
Broadbent said Britain's economic prospects depended on
clear action from euro zone leaders to tackle Greece's problems,
and added that he was encouraged by reports of the discussions
held at this weekend's International Monetary Fund meeting in
Washington.
"IMF meetings are not traditionally the place where those
(big decisions) happen necessarily. I don't think we should have
expected something very precise. In some ways, I was at the
margin quite surprised and encouraged by getting what we did,"
he said.
But he also warned that markets were getting sceptical of
policymakers' promises, and that the time had come for action
rather than words.
Analysts said that Broadbent's comments reinforced the
message from last week's minutes that it would not take much for
the BoE to start another round of gilt purchases.
"Now people have him marked down as one of the guys who
would have no problem shifting towards Adam Posen's camp if
matters deteriorated over the coming few weeks or months," said
Eric Wand, gilts strategist at Lloyds Corporate Markets.
WEAK STERLING
In what was his first public speech since joining the MPC,
Broadbent said a weak global economy would put downward pressure
on Britain's high rate of inflation and that sterling was likely
to remain weak for some time to come.
Britain's monetary policy framework remained credible, as
wage growth was slow and medium-term inflation expectations had
not risen, he added.
"Most importantly for policy today, the international
environment is clearly disinflationary," Broadbent said. "Slow
growth in the United States, the sovereign debt crisis in the
euro zone and its knock-on effects on the cost of finance for UK
and European banks -- all threaten a further tightening in
retail credit and a further slowing in domestic activity."
As a result, Britain's persistently above target inflation
-- currently 4.5 percent -- was unlikely to become further
entrenched.
"These effects are already visible and, over the medium
term, look set to dominate any remaining 'pass-through' from
sterling's depreciation to domestic inflation."
Sterling lost around a quarter of its value in 2007 and
2008, and Broadbent said this had been a major cause of past
inflation. The main reason behind the fall was the need of
Britain's economy to rebalance away from a dependence on
government spending, he added.
Monetary policy was not to blame for sterling's weakness,
and if the BoE had not allowed inflation to rise above its
target, unemployment would have been higher, he said.
"It is not the job of the MPC ... to keep inflation on
target at all times, come what may," Broadbent said.
Sterling weakness may persist for a lengthy period, as
rebalancing of the economy towards exports was likely to be
hampered by a "sclerotic" banking system, Broadbent said.
"At least for given trends on the demand side, sterling's
real exchange rate will have to remain weak for some time to
come," he said.
