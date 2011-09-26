* Little deterioration needed for more QE to be warranted

* Global economy putting downward pressure on inflation

* "Encouraged" by discussion on euro zone at IMF

* Video of speech and Q&A at link.reuters.com/vap83s (Adds detail, reaction)

By David Milliken and Fiona Shaikh

LONDON, Sept 26 Britain's economy will not need to weaken much further for the Bank of England to start a second round of quantitative easing, BoE policymaker Ben Broadbent said on Monday.

The BoE signalled in policy minutes released last week that Britain's economic prospects were deteriorating so swiftly that it was on the verge of pumping in more money to support growth, potentially as soon as October .

Speaking to reporters after delivering a speech at Thomson Reuters' London headquarters, Broadbent -- who joined the Monetary Policy Committee in June -- said that he nearly voted to inject more stimulus into the economy this month.

"I can tell you I was reasonably close, so I don't think it would take much more of a deterioration. It depends exactly what you mean by deterioration. Some of these surveys, particularly of output in the euro zone, are consistent with there being (minimal) growth," he said.

Economists polled by Reuters after last week's policy minutes pencilled in a three-in-four chance of a second round of asset purchases in October or November, up from one-in-three barely a month earlier.

Broadbent said if the asset-buying programme was revived, it was likely that it would focus on buying UK government bonds, as it did first time around, when 200 billion pounds of new money was spent.

Business and consumer confidence has suffered in recent months from worries about unsustainable levels of government borrowing in the United States and the euro zone -- and in recent days there has been intensified concern about a Greek sovereign default that could tear apart the euro zone.

Broadbent said Britain's economic prospects depended on clear action from euro zone leaders to tackle Greece's problems, and added that he was encouraged by reports of the discussions held at this weekend's International Monetary Fund meeting in Washington.

"IMF meetings are not traditionally the place where those (big decisions) happen necessarily. I don't think we should have expected something very precise. In some ways, I was at the margin quite surprised and encouraged by getting what we did," he said.

But he also warned that markets were getting sceptical of policymakers' promises, and that the time had come for action rather than words.

Analysts said that Broadbent's comments reinforced the message from last week's minutes that it would not take much for the BoE to start another round of gilt purchases.

"Now people have him marked down as one of the guys who would have no problem shifting towards Adam Posen's camp if matters deteriorated over the coming few weeks or months," said Eric Wand, gilts strategist at Lloyds Corporate Markets.

WEAK STERLING

In what was his first public speech since joining the MPC, Broadbent said a weak global economy would put downward pressure on Britain's high rate of inflation and that sterling was likely to remain weak for some time to come.

Britain's monetary policy framework remained credible, as wage growth was slow and medium-term inflation expectations had not risen, he added.

"Most importantly for policy today, the international environment is clearly disinflationary," Broadbent said. "Slow growth in the United States, the sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone and its knock-on effects on the cost of finance for UK and European banks -- all threaten a further tightening in retail credit and a further slowing in domestic activity."

As a result, Britain's persistently above target inflation -- currently 4.5 percent -- was unlikely to become further entrenched.

"These effects are already visible and, over the medium term, look set to dominate any remaining 'pass-through' from sterling's depreciation to domestic inflation."

Sterling lost around a quarter of its value in 2007 and 2008, and Broadbent said this had been a major cause of past inflation. The main reason behind the fall was the need of Britain's economy to rebalance away from a dependence on government spending, he added.

Monetary policy was not to blame for sterling's weakness, and if the BoE had not allowed inflation to rise above its target, unemployment would have been higher, he said.

"It is not the job of the MPC ... to keep inflation on target at all times, come what may," Broadbent said.

Sterling weakness may persist for a lengthy period, as rebalancing of the economy towards exports was likely to be hampered by a "sclerotic" banking system, Broadbent said.

"At least for given trends on the demand side, sterling's real exchange rate will have to remain weak for some time to come," he said. (Reporting by David Milliken and Fiona Shaikh, editing by Mike Peacock)