* Broadbent says don't take market rate bets at face value

* Investors shouldn't "focus obsessively" on BoE forecasts

* Growth is best guide to likely BoE action

* Sterling rises, gilt prices fall after his comments (Adds market reaction, question and answer session)

By William Schomberg and David Milliken

LONDON, Nov 18 A senior Bank of England policymaker cautioned investors not to put too much faith in financial market bets on when the bank will raise interest rates, which currently point to a first increase in more than a year's time.

Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent, speaking at a Reuters event on Wednesday, said market pricing for when record-low rates would finally start to rise risked changing fast, and that analysts should not "focus obsessively" on the BoE's forecasts.

Instead, investors would do better to study fundamental factors driving the economy, he said in a speech.

Britain's economy has grown more quickly than almost any other in the developed world over the past two years but inflation remains below zero and wage growth, while rising, is weaker than before the financial crisis.

Financial markets do not expect a BoE rate hike until early 2017, around nine months later than economists polled by Reuters. This view was reinforced after the bank said earlier this month inflation would rise only slowly in 2016.

But Broadbent said it was wrong to say the BoE was committing to keeping rates unchanged for a specific period.

"Some of the coverage which essentially ... went along the lines of saying 'Bankers said interest rates won't go up till 'x'' was just misplaced," he said.

Sterling rose to a day's high on Broadbent's comments and British government bond yields also rose slightly.

"I think his comments broadly back up our own view that the markets have gone too far in their dovish reading of the economy and the outlook for rates," HSBC economist Liz Martins said.

REPEATEDLY WRONGFOOTED

Investors have been repeatedly wrongfooted over when the BoE will start to raise rates from 0.5 percent, where they have sat since the depths of the financial crisis in early 2009.

Attempts by Governor Mark Carney to guide investors and businesses were undone by unexpected economic events such as the global oil price plunge.

Broadbent -- who has previously voiced doubts about the value of central banks giving extensive guidance on their plans -- said yield curves in markets were very flat, leaving the timing that they imply for a first rate hike vulnerable to sudden moves.

"Even relatively moderate changes in forward rates, prompted by unexceptional news about the economy, can result in big shifts in the date at which the yield curve first reaches some particular level," he said in his speech.

"But that doesn't mean the (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee's views about future policy, over the medium term, have moved so dramatically. If nothing else, this demonstrates the problem with focusing too obsessively on that particular date."

Broadbent said markets seemed to push expectations for the timing of rate hikes much further back than economists at times of risk aversion. Now, for example, concerns are mounting about the global economy, prompting investors to seek protection against a slump.

Bets on a later rate rise grew after BoE forecasts published earlier this month showed inflation would barely rise above its 2 percent target in two years' time even if rates stayed unchanged into 2017.

Broadbent said the Bank's inflation forecasts were a far from perfect indicator.

Business surveys measuring private-sector growth had in the past offered a better guide to how rate-setters would vote over the following three months, he said.

