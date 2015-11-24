LONDON Nov 24 Britain's economy is not going through a credit boom and the fall in manufacturing employment in the country is a result of global trends, Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent was quoted as saying in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday.

"What is extremely striking is the lack of credit growth. This is the most credit-free recovery we've ever had," Broadbent told the Daily Mail.

"I do not think rebalancing means manufacturing, specifically - it may mean tradables and there is no developed country in the world that hasn't seen a dramatic falling in manufacturing employment in the last 30 years," he said. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Sandra Maler)