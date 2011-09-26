LONDON, Sept 26 A weak global economy will put
downward pressure on Britain's high rate of inflation and
sterling is likely to remain weak for some time to come, Bank of
England policymaker Ben Broadbent said on Monday.
Broadbent said Britain's monetary policy framework remained
credible, as wage growth was slow and medium-term inflation
expectations had not risen.
"Most importantly for policy today, the international
environment is clearly disinflationary," Broadbent said in a
speech delivered at Thomson Reuters London headquarters.
"Slow growth in the United States, the sovereign debt crisis
in the euro zone and its knock-on effects on the cost of finance
for UK and European banks -- all threaten a further tightening
in retail credit and a further slowing in domestic activity," he
said.
"These effects are already visible and, over the medium
term, look set to dominate any remaining 'pass-through' from
sterling's depreciation to domestic inflation."
Inflation picked up to 4.5 percent in August, and has been
well above the Bank of England's 2 percent target since the
start of 2010.
Nonetheless, the central bank has said that it may be about
to inject more stimulus into the economy, against a backdrop of
financial market turbulence and rapidly slowing growth in major
economies.
Sterling lost around a quarter of its value in 2007 and
2008, and Broadbent said this had been a major cause of past
inflation. The main reason behind the fall was the need of
Britain's economy to rebalance away from a dependence on
government spending, he said.
Monetary policy was not to blame for sterling's weakness,
and if the BoE had not allowed inflation to rise above its
target, unemployment would have been higher, he added.
Sterling weakness may persist for a lengthy period, as
rebalancing of the economy towards exports was likely to be
hampered by a "sclerotic" banking system, Broadbent said.
"At least for given trends on the demand side, sterling's
real exchange rate will have to remain weak for some time to
come," he said.
(Reporting by David Milliken and Fiona Shaikh, editing by Mike
Peacock)