LONDON, Sept 26 A weak global economy will put downward pressure on Britain's high rate of inflation and sterling is likely to remain weak for some time to come, Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent said on Monday.

Broadbent said Britain's monetary policy framework remained credible, as wage growth was slow and medium-term inflation expectations had not risen.

"Most importantly for policy today, the international environment is clearly disinflationary," Broadbent said in a speech delivered at Thomson Reuters London headquarters.

"Slow growth in the United States, the sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone and its knock-on effects on the cost of finance for UK and European banks -- all threaten a further tightening in retail credit and a further slowing in domestic activity," he said.

"These effects are already visible and, over the medium term, look set to dominate any remaining 'pass-through' from sterling's depreciation to domestic inflation."

Inflation picked up to 4.5 percent in August, and has been well above the Bank of England's 2 percent target since the start of 2010.

Nonetheless, the central bank has said that it may be about to inject more stimulus into the economy, against a backdrop of financial market turbulence and rapidly slowing growth in major economies.

Sterling lost around a quarter of its value in 2007 and 2008, and Broadbent said this had been a major cause of past inflation. The main reason behind the fall was the need of Britain's economy to rebalance away from a dependence on government spending, he said.

Monetary policy was not to blame for sterling's weakness, and if the BoE had not allowed inflation to rise above its target, unemployment would have been higher, he added.

Sterling weakness may persist for a lengthy period, as rebalancing of the economy towards exports was likely to be hampered by a "sclerotic" banking system, Broadbent said.

"At least for given trends on the demand side, sterling's real exchange rate will have to remain weak for some time to come," he said.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Fiona Shaikh, editing by Mike Peacock)