By William Schomberg and David Milliken
LONDON Nov 18 A senior Bank of England
policymaker said on Wednesday that pricing in financial markets
for when Britain's record-low interest rates are likely to rise
could be misleading and risked changing quickly.
Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent, in the text of a speech given
at a Reuters newsmaker event, also cautioned investors not to
"focus obsessively" on the BoE's inflation forecasts and instead
to concentrate on the broader factors driving growth.
The Bank cut interest rates to 0.5 percent in 2009, in the
depths of the financial crisis, and has kept them there ever
since.
Investors have been repeatedly wrong-footed since the
financial crisis over when the BoE will start to raise rates,
with guidance overtaken by surprise economic news such as the
plunge in global oil prices.
Although wages have begun to rise more strongly recently,
inflation remains below zero and markets are betting that the
Bank will only raise rates in early 2017.
In his speech, Broadbent noted that yield curves in markets
were currently very flat, leaving the timing that they imply for
a first rate hike vulnerable to sudden moves.
"Even relatively moderate changes in forward rates, prompted
by unexceptional news about the economy, can result in big
shifts in the date at which the yield curve first reaches some
particular level," he said.
"But that doesn't mean the (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee's
views about future policy, over the medium term, have moved so
dramatically. If nothing else, this demonstrates the problem
with focusing too obsessively on that particular date."
Broadbent said markets appeared to push expectations for the
timing of rate hikes much further back than economists at times
of risk aversion among investors, such as now as concerns mount
about the global economy.
Yield curves factored in risks -- such as the desire of
investors to insure against an unexpected global slump -- that
did not directly feed into when the BoE was most likely to start
to raise rates.
A Reuters poll, published in late October, found most
economists believed the BoE was likely to start raising Bank
Rate in the second quarter of 2016.
But markets are only fully pricing in a 25 basis-point
increase in early 2017.
Those bets grew after the BoE's latest economic forecasts,
published earlier this month and suggesting inflation would
barely rise above its 2 percent target in two years' time even
if rates stayed unchanged into 2017.
Broadbent said the Bank's inflation forecasts were a far
from perfect indicator of what was likely to happen with
borrowing costs.
"Our understanding of the economy evolves over time...
Empirically, the behaviour of the economy matters more for
interest rates than prior forecasts," he said.
Business surveys measuring private-sector growth had in the
past offered a better guide to how the Bank's rate-setters would
vote over the following three months than looking at how far the
BoE forecast inflation would miss its target, he said.
Broadbent, who has voted along with all but one of his
fellow MPC members to keep rates on hold, said he would
disappoint members of his audience hoping for a promise on when
the Bank would move.
(editing by John Stonestreet)