LONDON Nov 18 Bank of England Deputy Governor
Ben Broadbent said on Wednesday that some media and analyst
coverage of the bank's latest quarterly economic outlook was
misplaced due to excessive focus on a particular lift-off dates
for interest rates.
"I have long felt that coverage, not just of the last
inflation report but of lots of things we communicate, can tend
to slip sometimes into interpreting what we say as unconditional
promises," Broadbent said, answering questions from the audience
at a Reuters newsmaker event.
Earlier, Broadbent said in a speech that pricing in
financial markets for when Britain's record-low interest rates
were likely to rise could be misleading and risked changing
quickly.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by John Stonestreet)