LONDON Nov 18 Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Wednesday that Britain's large current account deficit is of some concern, although he would be surprised if it were to affect the central bank's policy decisions.

"I think it's of some concern, but my own view is that monetary policy, while it can have some effect on these things ... is not the best instrument to deal with them," said Broadbent, answering questions from the audience at a Reuters newsmaker event.

He also said he thought the current account deficit was more likely to improve than worsen, and added that he saw no virtue in moving interest rates in increments of less than 25 basis points.

Earlier, Broadbent said in a speech that pricing in financial markets for when Britain's record-low interest rates were likely to rise could be misleading and risked changing quickly. (Reporting by UK Bureau, writing by Andy Bruce; Editing by Toby Chopra)