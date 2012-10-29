LONDON Oct 29 Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent has yet to decide whether to vote for a further round of asset purchases to boost Britain's fragile economic recovery next month, he said in a newspaper interview published on Monday.

"I literally have not made up my mind and I doubt anybody else in the committee has, until they have seen everything and thought about it," he was quoted as saying on the website of the Lancashire Evening Post, a regional newspaper.

The central bank has already approved 375 billion pounds ($600 billion) of quantitative easing through bond purchases.

Financial markets suggest interest rates will stay low for some time to come, he added. The BoE's main interest rate has been at a record low of 0.5 percent since March 2009.

"I will say no more than to point at what is in financial markets, that is that they are pretty flat for a pretty long time, as far as I can see," he was quoted as saying.