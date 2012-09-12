DURHAM, England, Sept 12 Bank of England
policymaker Ben Broadbent said on Wednesday he would vote for
more purchases of government bonds to stimulate the economy if
the circumstances warranted it.
The reslience in Britain's labour market was one of the
reasons why he voted against the current round of so called
quantitative easing in July, Broadbent said after a speech in
the English city of Durham.
But Broadbent rejected the idea that the latest fall in
unemployment meant he would oppose another increase in asset
purchases.
"No, I can't say that," he said during a question and answer
session.
"I can't say what's going to happen to employment over the
future. Fortunately I am in a position where I can judge those
things month by month. I am never going to and I don't believe
that I can commit to what will be the right policy in the
future," he said.
"I'd be prepared to do so again (vote for QE) if the
circumstances warranted it," he added.