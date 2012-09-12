DURHAM, England, Sept 12 Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent said on Wednesday he would vote for more purchases of government bonds to stimulate the economy if the circumstances warranted it.

The reslience in Britain's labour market was one of the reasons why he voted against the current round of so called quantitative easing in July, Broadbent said after a speech in the English city of Durham.

But Broadbent rejected the idea that the latest fall in unemployment meant he would oppose another increase in asset purchases.

"No, I can't say that," he said during a question and answer session.

"I can't say what's going to happen to employment over the future. Fortunately I am in a position where I can judge those things month by month. I am never going to and I don't believe that I can commit to what will be the right policy in the future," he said.

"I'd be prepared to do so again (vote for QE) if the circumstances warranted it," he added.