* Little deterioration needed for more QE to be warranted

* Global economy putting downward pressure on inflation

* "Encouraged" by discussion on euro zone at IMF

* Watch the speech, followed by Q&A: link.reuters.com/vap83s (Wraps in QE comments, Q&A, adds link to TV)

By David Milliken and Fiona Shaikh

LONDON, Sept 26 Britain's economy will not need to weaken much further for the Bank of England to start a second round of quantitative easing, BoE policymaker Ben Broadbent said on Monday.

Economists' expectations have shifted sharply in recent weeks to expect a top-up to the BoE's 200 billion pounds of asset purchases in either October or November, due to financial market turbulence and a stalling global economy.

Speaking to reporters after delivering a speech at Thomson Reuters' London headquarters, Broadbent said that he came close to voting to inject more stimulus into the economy this month.

"I can tell you I was reasonably close, so I don't think it would take much more of a deterioration. It depends exactly what you mean by deterioration. Some of these surveys, particularly of output in the euro zone, are consistent with there being (minimal) growth," he said.

Minutes of the Bank's last policy meeting showed it may be about to inject more stimulus into the economy, against a backdrop of financial market turbulence and rapidly slowing growth in major economies.

Broadbent said if the asset-buying programme was revived, it was likely that it would focus on buying UK government bonds, as it did first time around.

Business and consumer confidence has suffered in recent months from worries about unsustainable levels of government borrowing in the United States and the euro zone -- particularly the fate of Greece, which is at risk of defaulting.

The euro zone debt situation was top of the agenda at this weekend's International Monetary Fund meeting. Although nothing concrete came of it, Broadbent said he was moderately encouraged by reports of the discussions.

"IMF meetings are not traditionally the place where those (big decisions) happen necessarily. I don't think we should have expected something very precise. In some ways, I was at the margin quite surprised and encouraged by getting what we did," he said.

But he also warned that markets were getting sceptical of policymakers' promises, and that the time had come for action rather than words.

WEAK STERLING

In his first public speech since joining the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee in June, Broadbent said a weak global economy would put downward pressure on Britain's high rate of inflation and that sterling was likely to remain weak for some time to come.

Britain's monetary policy framework remained credible, as wage growth was slow and medium-term inflation expectations had not risen, he added.

"Most importantly for policy today, the international environment is clearly disinflationary," Broadbent said. "Slow growth in the United States, the sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone and its knock-on effects on the cost of finance for UK and European banks -- all threaten a further tightening in retail credit and a further slowing in domestic activity."

As a result, Britain's persistently above target inflation -- currently 4.5 percent -- was unlikely to get entrenched.

"These effects are already visible and, over the medium term, look set to dominate any remaining 'pass-through' from sterling's depreciation to domestic inflation."

Sterling lost around a quarter of its value in 2007 and 2008, and Broadbent said this had been a major cause of past inflation. The main reason behind the fall was the need of Britain's economy to rebalance away from a dependence on government spending, he said.

Monetary policy was not to blame for sterling's weakness, and if the BoE had not allowed inflation to rise above its target, unemployment would have been higher, he added.

"It is not the job of the MPC ... to keep inflation on target at all times, come what may," Broadbent said.

Sterling weakness may persist for a lengthy period, as rebalancing of the economy towards exports was likely to be hampered by a "sclerotic" banking system, Broadbent said.

"At least for given trends on the demand side, sterling's real exchange rate will have to remain weak for some time to come," he said. (Reporting by David Milliken and Fiona Shaikh, editing by Mike Peacock)