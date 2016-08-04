LONDON Aug 4 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said on Thursday that Britain's vote to leave the
European Union marked a "regime change" for the economy and that
adjusting to this new reality would prove difficult.
Monetary policy alone cannot immediately or fully offset the
shock of the Brexit vote, Carney said, speaking after the BoE
cut interest rates to a new record low of 0.25 percent and
restarted its bond-buying programme.
