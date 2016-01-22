LONDON Jan 22 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney does not see a hit to the solidity of the global banking
system from recent volatility in financial markets, the Wall
Street Journal quoted him as saying.
"We have a direct line of sight into how these guys are
doing. The dog that is not barking - and I wouldn't have
expected it to - is that this is a material event for these
institutions," Carney told the newspaper in an interview.
He also said he believed the amount of slack in Britain's
economy had narrowed since the BoE estimated in November that it
was equivalent to 0.5 percent of gross domestic product.
