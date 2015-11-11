LONDON Nov 11 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said on Wednesday that he understood public concern that
financial markets still lacked transparency and integrity, and
failed to serve the wider economy effectively.
"I understand people's concerns if they have concern about
the integrity of those market, and understand their concerns if
they don't feel those markets are translating, effectively and
efficiently, returns in the economy," he said in an interview
with the BBC.
The BoE is hosting a major conference on how it should
proceed with financial market regulation in central London.
(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Estelle Shirbon)