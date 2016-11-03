LONDON Nov 3 A court ruling that requires Britain to seek parliamentary approval to trigger the Brexit process is an example of uncertainty that could affect the economy, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday.

"Obviously I am not qualified to comment on the court judgment or the prospects here, but it is an example of the uncertainty that will characterise this process," Carney said at a news conference after the BoE kept interest rates on hold.

"The negotiations haven't even yet begun. There will be uncertainty, there will be volatility around those negotiations as they proceed, and I would view this as one example of that uncertainty."

The High Court ruled on Thursday that the British government requires parliament's consent to trigger the process of exiting the European Union, upsetting Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plans. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison)