LONDON, June 26 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday the Bank's new measures to control mortgage lending are "less likely" to have implications for monetary policy.

"They're less likely to have implications for the path of monetary policy which currently anticipates limited and gradual rate rises over the forecast horizon," he said, speaking a press conference of the Bank's Financial Policy Committee.

Carney also said the measures should not constrain housing market activity now, but they would "bite" if momentum sustains in the housing market.

