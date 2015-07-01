LONDON, July 1 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney gave a news conference on Wednesday following the
publication of the central bank's latest financial stability
report.
Below are some of his comments:
FULLY ENGAGED WITH GREEK SITUATION
"The situation's fluid, defences could be tested, it depends
on how things evolve. Our eyes are wide open on this, our job is
not to be complacent."
UK CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT NOT DRIVEN BY "HOT MONEY"
"The extent to which our financing is longer term, it's more
equity-based, more FDI-based, it's not hot money and therefore
that ... which is flowing in, can't come out."
CONSEQUENCES OF LARGE CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT
"If you're running a large current account deficit, as we
are, it puts a premium on having credible macro-economic
frameworks and continuing to be open to trade and investment
without question, or else, financing will be less easy, terms
will change and there will have to be an adjustment in terms of
domestic activity."
INTEREST RATE ENVIRONMENT
"There is this backdrop of a low interest rate environment
and the prospect of a relatively low interest rate environment
for quite some time."
RISK OF BIG BANKS LEAVING UK
"If you're a global bank, a global institution, it's not
like you can go to some other jurisdiction and not have a
credible resolution plan and think you're going to operate in
the United Kingdom or the United States or the euro area. It
just won't happen and it's not like you can have a compensation
scheme or governance strategy that doesn't meet international
best standards and expect the same access to those markets as
you would if you meet global standards."
DRAGHI'S "WHATEVER IT TAKES" COMMENTS
"I would never try to compare myself to President Draghi and
the circumstances in which he found himself in when he made
those comments. The risks, the existential risks that the euro
was facing at that time and the importance of what he said ...
There's no comparison to the situation the BoE finds itself in
today where there are some events that could have some
spill-over impacts, that could lead to broader risks in markets
and some knock-over effects for which we have all the
instruments we need right now to help mitigate and which we have
to some extent anticipated."
OUR JOB IS TO LOOK AT GLASS HALF EMPTY
"Our job particularly at the FPC is always to look at the
glass half empty and think about what could go wrong and how do
you prepare the system for that and then make a judgement in
terms of the cost-benefit of taking those preparations."
NOT ALL TOOLS IN BOE HANDS
"Not all the tools (to respond to the Greek crisis) are the
responsibly of the Bank of England."
COMPETITIVENESS OF UK FINANCIAL SYSTEM
"The competitiveness that's built into the system is much
bigger, is much more robust, than any one individual
institution."
APPROPRIATE APPROACH FOR ASSET MANAGERS
"It would be somewhat surprising - an early stage analysis
of the data backs this up - if liquidity rules and liquidity
management strategies that were put in place under the old
world, the pre-crisis world, the world of quite ample market
liquidity, ultimately short-term market liquidity but quite
ample market liquidity, if that approach were ideally suited to
the current market environment."
GOVERNMENT EMERGENCY "COBRA" MEETINGS
"In terms of what we have been doing, yes, we have attended
'Cobra' meetings. Andrew Bailey and I have attended them, that's
part of a broader set of discussions with other authorities
including the FCA importantly as well as the Treasury
domestically to be coordinated - share information - but also to
be coordinated on action."
PREPARED FOR GREXIT
"We have taken the approach in contingency planning that
that (Greece exiting the euro) is a possibility and therefore we
should prepare for that."
NEED TO REINFORCE INTEGRITY OF EURO
"We think in the medium term we share the view of President
Draghi and others, that much needs to be done to reinforce the
integrity of the euro, the institutional integrity, the
effectiveness of the euro area."
CONTAGION FROM GREECE SHOULD BE LIMITED
"We think that in the near term the contagion should be
limited here, but obviously there's a reason we have contingency
plans in place. There could be a period where there could be a
more prolonged adjustment in risk appetite and a knock-on effect
in financial markets."
STERLING MARKETS
"I would say, as we sit here today, what you see in sterling
markets is ... things are proceeding as one would hope."
IMPACT OF GREECE ON RISK APPETITE IN UK
"A persistent impact on risk appetite and therefore on
economic activity is unlikely."
FINANCIAL POLICY COMMITTEE DISCUSSIONS ON GREECE
"Events in Greece have tipped the balance: the outlook has
worsened. In terms of the specifics of the process, yes we have
had discussions at the committee to come to that conclusion. The
committee is fully briefed on developments in Greece, fully
briefed on the contingency plans. They were fully briefed on
contingency plans in advance, but also in terms of what elements
of those contingency plans either have become operational or may
become operational, and the determination of the committee was
consistent with the conclusions in the report."
CONTACTS WITH EUROPEAN COLLEAGUES
"We have been in close contact with our European partners on
issues related to Greece, potential contagion from issues around
the integrity of the euro area. For a number of years, we have
been in more intensive contact since the negotiations began,
with respect to specific issues around Greece and we have been
in almost continual contact with our European colleagues ...
over the course of the last two weeks."
GREECE FOOTPRINT IN UK "TINY"
"The United Kingdom is relatively well insulated from the
direct consequences of events in Greece. UK banks' exposures to
Greece are very small relative to their capital bases. The
footprint of Greek banks in the UK is tiny compared to the size
of our economy."
UK EXPOSURE TO EURO AREA "CONSIDERABLE"
"In contrast, our economic and financial exposure to the
euro area is considerable. Fortunately, the euro-area economy is
stronger than a few years ago. Fiscal deficits have been reduced
and banking systems reinforced. Moreover, new institutions and
policy tools have been developed to limit the potential for
contagion."
UK WILL TAKE ANY ACTION REQUIRED
"The UK authorities will continue to monitor developments
closely and will take any actions required to safeguard
financial stability in the United Kingdom."
RISKS ARE SHIFTING
"While the resilience of the institutions at the core of the
financial system has continued to strengthen, risks are shifting
to the markets that connect them, and to the infrastructure that
underpins them."
UK GROWTH "SOLID"
"In the United Kingdom growth has been solid. The burden of
household debt has continued to fall modestly and its
distribution has improved."
CHINESE POLICYMAKERS FACE "BALANCING ACT"
"Over the past year, economic growth has slowed notably in a
number of EMEs, including in China. Following a rapid build-up
of indebtedness, Chinese policymakers now face a challenging
balancing act between sustaining growth, managing financial
stability and increasing openness."
RISK OF DISLOCATION IN FINANCING MARKETS
"The risk that concerns the Committee is that an adjustment
in risk appetite leads to a persistent dislocation in financing
markets - dislocations which could be the product of the
interaction between regulation, changes to market structure, and
the rapid growth of market participants who take continuous
market liquidity for granted. This is one reason why the
FPC is interested in the activities of asset managers."
