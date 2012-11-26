LONDON Nov 26 Britain named Canadian central
bank chief Mark Carney on Monday as the next Bank of England
Governor, springing a major surprise by appointing a foreigner
to the job.
Carney, a former Goldman Sachs investment banker who
successfully helped to steer the Canadian economy through the
global crisis, will succeed Mervyn King next year, British
finance minister George Osborne told parliament.
"He is quite simply the best, most experienced and most
qualified person in the world to be the next Governor of the
Bank of England," Osborne said.
BoE deputy governor Paul Tucker, who had spent his entire
career at the central bank, had been the hot favourite to
succeed King.
Osborne said Carney brought the skills to revamp British
financial regulation at a time when the BoE will take on a new
role in change of British bank supervision. Carney had
previously strongly played down suggestions he would move to the
BoE.
"Mr Carney is unique amongst the potential candidates in
combining long experience of central banking, huge international
credibility in economics, deep expertise in financial regulation
and a first hand experience of private sector financial
institutions," Osborne added.
Carney is not a British national, although Osborne said he
would apply for UK citizenship, and he studied at Oxford
University.
Carney will serve at the Bank of Canada until May, and then
starts at the Bank of England in July. He will serve a five-year
term, rather than the eight-year term that had been expected for
the next BoE governor.
"Surprise, huge surprise," said Peter Dixon, an economist at
Commerzbank. "That was the one guy I didn't have in the running,
and it's a slap in the face for the likes of (Paul) Tucker and
all those other guys who were hoping to step up to the plate."