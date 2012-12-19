By David Milliken
LONDON Dec 19 New Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney will be paid a housing allowance of more than $1,000 a
day when he starts the job next year, on top of a salary that is
already among the highest for a major central banker.
The BoE said on Wednesday that Carney, currently governor of
the Bank of Canada, will receive a 250,000 pound ($406,000) a
year housing allowance in addition to his 624,000 pound salary.
The payments to the former Goldman Sachs investment banker
will be well above what current BoE governor Mervyn King
receives - a salary of 305,000 pounds and a generous pension.
Britain's finance minister George Osborne went to great
lengths to attract Carney to Britain, changing the application
process and allowing Carney to serve a five-year term rather
than the eight years that had originally been foreseen.
While Carney's salary was announced at the time of his
appointment, the scale of his housing allowance had not
previously been made public.
"The (BoE's) non-executive directors ... confirmed their
agreement to and support for an annual accommodation allowance
of 250,000 pounds for the next governor and his family which had
been offered to him prior to his appointment," the British
central bank said in a statement.
Even without the housing allowance and taking into account
the lack of a pension, Carney's remuneration is high compared to
other major central bankers.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gets roughly
$200,000 a year. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
receives about 370,000 euros ($489,000) plus an official
residence, and the Bank of Japan pays a similar amount. Carney
earns around $500,000 a year at the Bank of Canada.
Carney's appointment comes at a time when Britain's economy
is struggling to emerge from recession and the government is
cutting most social benefits in real terms. The average
full-time salary in Britain is 26,500 pounds a year, although
this rises to 34,000 pounds in London.
Former BoE Monetary Policy Committee member Adam Posen has
warned that Carney's salary demands risk damaging his reputation
before he even takes over.
"Anyone who needed to be wooed with promises of a 60 per
cent salary rise over his predecessor's, as well as London
living expenses in order to have the honour of serving as
governor, will have an uphill climb to be perceived as a British
public servant rather than a globetrotting corporate free
agent," Posen wrote in an opinion piece for the Financial Times
earlier this month.
Posen himself received a standard MPC salary of 132,000
pounds including - like Carney - a 30 percent uplift in lieu of
pension when he moved from the United States to Britain to serve
in the three-day-a-week MPC external member role.
After tax and social security, Carney's housing allowance
gives him about 11,000 pounds a month - ample for a large
five-bedroom house in an upmarket district such as Hampstead
favoured by foreign bankers who make London their home.
The BoE has explained Carney's higher salary by noting that
the central bank will take over most of Britain's bank
regulation next year, and that Carney - unlike King - will not
be entitled to a pension.
"The cost to the Bank of enrolling him in the now-closed
pension scheme previously available to the Governor and Deputy
Governors would approximate to more than 100 percent of salary,"
the bank said.
"This compares with the 30 percent cash allowance in lieu of
pension to which the next Governor will become entitled."
The 624,000 pound salary includes this cash allowance.
Osborne has praised Carney for helping Canada avoid the
worst of the financial crisis, and playing a major role in
setting the international agenda on bank regulation.