LONDON Jan 15 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday he wanted British banks to set aside more capital than the level agreed in a new international deal.

On Sunday, regulators from around the world reached a provisional deal on new rules designed to prevent banks from over-stretching themselves. Under the new leverage ratio rules, due to start in 2018, banks must hold capital equivalent to 3 percent of their total assets.

"My personal inclination is that we would gross up, not jack up, but gross up whatever the base level is for a ring-fenced bank and for systemic banks in order to ensure that leverage ratio fully performs its function," Carney told lawmakers.