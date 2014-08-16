Ukraine imposes sanctions on Ukrainian arms of Russian state banks
KIEV, March 15 Ukraine has imposed sanctions on the five Ukrainian subsidiaries of Russian state-owned banks, a senior central bank official said on Wednesday.
LONDON Aug 16 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said in a newspaper interview he would not wait for real wages to turn positive before raising interest rates.
His remarks were reported in the Sunday Times in an advance extract from the interview. No further details or direct quotes were immediately available.
(Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
* Moody's - potential us tax policy reform could be credit negative for regulated utilities Source text (http://bit.ly/2nssHGU) Further company coverage:
* Lapides Asset Management LLC reports 5.1 percent passive stake in trinity Biotech Plc as of March 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2msqjyg Further company coverage: