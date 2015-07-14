LONDON, July 14 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney and other top officials from the central bank are
speaking in Britain's parliament.
Below are some of their comments:
CARNEY ON THE EUROGROUP DEAL
The Eurogroup leaders' Monday statement: "requires Herculean
efforts from all sides, not just the Greeks in terms of
structural reform."
"The process by which this agreement was struck, the nature
of the agreement, the scale of the challenge, underscores the
series of institutional shortcomings that still exist within
European monetary union."
"There are big execution risks on all sides, including
execution risk around the profile of the debt which in the
judgement of the IMF and I believe other authorities, and we
would share those judgements, is not sustainable in its current
form."
CARNEY ON INTEREST RATES
"The point at which interest rates may begin to rise is
moving closer with the performance of the economy, consistent
growth above trend, a firming in domestic costs, counter
balanced somewhat by disinflation imported from abroad."
"Once rates begin to adjust, we expect for those adjustments
to be at a gradual pace and to a limited extent. We will learn
about the sensitivity as rates begin to adjust, we will watch it
very closely."
CARNEY ON STERLING
"We do not take a view on the level of the exchange rate.
"What's important with sterling with respect to monetary
policy is that large moves of Sterling have in the past, and it
appears to be in the present, had a persistent impact on
inflation. In other words the pass through has not been
immediate but it has shown up over time.
"If there are large movements... it is harder to just look
through those adjustments. That said, that does not equate to
reacting to short term moves and in no way would one expect
tightening financial conditions because of strength of Sterling
to move the need for some adjustment in interest rates.
CARNEY ON NEW NORMAL FOR RATES
"I do think there are a variety of factors that mean that
the new normal, certainly over the policy horizon over the next
three years, is substantially lower than it was previously.
"I see no scenario in which they would move towards historic
levels."
CARNEY ON PRODUCTIVITY AND MINIMUM WAGE
"On the margin, changing wages will shift the balance in
terms of firm investment either into capital or into human
capital and should on the margin have some effect on
productivity.
"I take note of the OBR's analysis that from an inflation
perspective this is a very modest impact."
CARNEY ON DEBT AND CURRENT ACCOUNT
On unsecured lending: "it's not yet ... flashing red on the
dashboard."
On the current account: "Ultimately one is reliant on the
kindness of strangers in order to finance a current account
deficit. If that kindness goes away there is a sharp adjustment
that is required in the economy."
CARNEY ON JULY BUDGET
"The budget has smoothed the pace of fiscal consolidation,
it hasn't changed the overall quantum of it.
DEPUTY GOVERNOR CUNLIFFE ON THE EURO
"I think the political will to hold the euro together has
been pretty tested over the last few weeks."
BOE'S MCCAFFERTY ON RATES, INVESTMENT
"The balance of risks that we face is shifting as we look
over the course of the forecast. The near term risks to
inflation have therefore been on the downside because of that
risk of persistent lower inflation because of behaviour change.
"As I look out towards the end of the forecast my perception
of the risk starts to change towards the upside."
"One of the things that we are starting to see is a recovery
in business investment over the course of 2014, 2015. We have
seen quite a sharp rise in business investment and as the data
matures its become clear that that pick up .... has been
stronger than was initially expected."
BOE'S MILES ON INTEREST RATES, PRODUCTIVITY
"There may be some glimmer of light at the end of what's
been a very long, dark tunnel in terms of productivity in the
last few years. I think I'm right in saying that the latest
figures for the growth of productivity per hour are something
like close to plus 1 percent for the first quarter of this year,
so that's a little bit more like a normal number having had many
years where it's either negative or zero."
"The first rise in interest rates, which I think clearly is
coming and I think not a bad thing."
"I feel more reassured this time round that we can deal
with that without too much pain."
MILES ON IMMIGRATION AND WAGES
"The real wage effects appear to be really very small. When
a large number of people come they don't just add to the supply
of new labour, they add to the demand for labour as well because
they end up spending most of what they earn in the UK.
"So it doesn't do a whole lot to real wages.
