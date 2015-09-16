LONDON, Sept 16 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney and other top officials from the central bank are
speaking in Britain's parliament.
Below are some of their comments:
Carney on UK economy growth:
"As a whole the economy has been growing at a faster rate
than what its trend is, an on balance ... we expect that to
continue over the course of our forecast."
Carney on interest rate decision, in annual report:
"In the absence of sustained crystallisation of these risks,
as I remarked in recent speeches in Lincoln and Jackson Hole,
the prospect of sustained momentum in the UK economy and the
gradual firming of underlying inflationary pressure will likely
put the decision as to when to start the process of gradual
monetary policy normalisation into sharper relief around the
turn of this year.
Carney on sterling:
"Sterling's persistent strength is an important factor in
terms of the evolution of prices and pressures on inflation
including over the medium term horizon.
Carney on the current account:
"The concerns about the current account are at this stage
medium-term financial stability concerns.
"The FPC has to be particularly sensitive to build up of
household debt because it could help trigger challenges to the
current account.
MPC's McCafferty on oil price falls, inflation:
"I think the further fall that we've seen in oil prices
across the last few weeks relative to both May and August
clearly prolongs the period of very low inflation by a few
months. But beyond that ... this is a price level effect and
over the course of the horizon ... should fall out of the
equation."
"What we've seen over the course of the last few months, and
also including this morning's data from the ONS, is a relatively
sharp pickup in wages. As the governor has said we need a sharp
pickup from the very low level of wages we've had in the past.
"I think it is fair to say that none of us believe that that
low level inflation, currently zero, is going to last.
"Over the course of 2016 and 2017, the risks are that wages
will pick up a little faster than the central forecast embedded
in the August report, such that we would see a slightly greater
inflation overshoot by early 2017 than the central projection in
the forecast"
Carney on Chinese data:
"Certainly the Chinese statistics are published with
remarkable speed and are not subject to revision, and there is a
remarkable degree of stability to the underlying statistics.
"There is reason to think that there is more of an
underlying volatility in growth in China than in officially
measures statistics, recognising that we all have challenges in
statistics, the United Kingdom included.
"The hard indicators that have shed greater light on the
underlying momentum in the economy and broad brush those
indicators have suggested, as have the official indicators, a
consistent slowing in the Chinese economy."
"We think these downside risks to growth have increased.
Carney on Chinese actions, discussions:
"Certainly the steps that the People's bank have taken in
recent months have provided additional stimulus to the economy
but it works less effectively when there is a debt overhang and
when banks are concerned about rising PMLS."
"In discussions that I've had over the last two weeks with
the senior most Chinese authorities ... I was left in no doubt
in terms of the intent to continue with the pace of financial
reform if not accelerate it, given these circumstances. And that
is welcome."
MPC's Weale on rates:
"The earlier fall in oil prices last year gave us breathing
space, that was the reason I stopped voting for an increase. I
think this further fall in oil and raw material prices has
probably given us another breathing space."
MPC's McCafferty on China:
"I think that we can say the downside risks from emerging
markets and in particular China have increased but the impacts
on (the) UK, I still think is limited and contained."
Weale on productivity:
"There's a question which can't be answered with any
certainty: how far will second quarter strength we've seen in
productivity last? Is it too good to last, is it too good to be
true or have the unidentified factors which had been holding
back productivity melted away?"
Weale on inflation:
"Not only my experience of the period of above target
inflation but also more general statistical analysis suggests
that apparently independent inflation shocks tend to come like
buses, more than one at a time.
"That's not something I would necessarily give a great deal
of weight to but it is something that makes me a bit more
cautious."
Carney on Chinese links to UK economy:
"What if the Chinese growth is 3 percent lower at the end of
the forecast period ... what's the impact on the UK? 3 percent
off Chinese growth is about 0.3 off global growth and 0.1 off UK
growth.
We do not view the Chinese move as the start of some broader
progress of explicit exchange rate targeting.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, Angus Berwick, Michael Holden and
Limei Hoang)