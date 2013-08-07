LONDON Aug 7 Britain's economic recovery is
broadening but it remains a long way below its pre-crisis peak,
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday.
"A renewed recovery is now underway in the United Kingdom
and it appears to be broadening," Carney told reporters before
noting how slow the recovery has been.
"The level of GDP is not expected to regain its pre-crisis
peak until a year from now. This remains the slowest recovery in
output on record."
The Bank of England said it expected growth will reach an
annual rate of 2.6 percent in two years' time, compared a
forecast of 2.2 percent three months ago.
A string of better-than-expected economic indicators in
recent weeks have raised hopes that Britain's economy is kicking
into a higher hear after two years of stagnation.
Carney was speaking at a news conference after the BoE
announced its plan for providing forward guidance on how long
interest rates are likely to remain low.