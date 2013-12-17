LONDON Dec 17 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney warned on Tuesday that Britain's economic recovery could
be held back by the weakness still plaguing the euro zone, the
main market for British exporters.
"The headwind from very weak demand - likely very weak
demand for some time - from our major trading partner Europe,
the combination of all that could reduce the potential growth of
this economy for some time," Carney told members of Britain's
upper house of parliament.
"This is less likely to be a robust, sustained recovery," he
said in his first question and answer session with the
lawmakers.
Britain has grown more quickly than almost all other
developed economies this year. But the recovery has been driven
by consumer spending while exports have failed to pick up, held
back largely by the hangover from the euro zone debt crisis.
Carney said another important part of Britain's recovery, an
increase in investment by companies, was also not in place.
"There has not been a sharp upturn yet on business
investment and certainly measured productivity we see as
lacklustre and the level of productivity remains at levels
before the crisis," he said.
Carney took over the BoE in July and a month later the Bank
said it would not even consider raising interest rates from
their record low of 0.5 percent until Britain's unemployment
rate falls to 7 percent.
Since then, the recovery has gathered more speed and the
economy is growing at an annualized rate of more than 3 percent.
But Carney, in his appearance before the Economic Affairs
Committee of the House of Lords, reiterated his view that the
economy still needed help.
"It is welcome that the economy is growing again, but a
return to growth is not yet a return to normality," he said.
"The recovery has some way to run before it would be appropriate
to consider adjusting the exceptional level of monetary stimulus
that we continue to provide to the economy."