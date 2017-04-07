LONDON, April 7 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney called on Friday for Britain and the European Union to
agree to recognise each others' bank rules after Brexit, to
avoid a damaging hit to financial services across Europe.
Below are excerpts of the speech given by Carney at Thomson
Reuters in London.
To watch the event live, please click on: reut.rs/2nWLFGo
For a full text of the speech: here
ON THE UK AS A FINANCIAL CENTRE:
"The United Kingdom has been at the heart of the global
economy for centuries. Throughout that period, the City has
channelled the life blood of the world economy, finance.
London emerged as the world's leading financial centre at
the end of the 18th century, overtaking Amsterdam, as Britain
became the dominant economy.
Whereas other major financial centres lost their importance
as economic power shifted elsewhere, London has retained its
pre-eminence even as the UK's relative economic weight has
declined.
This staying power reflects London's inherent strengths: its
people, law, language and time zone. And it testifies to the
City's enduring commitments to markets, openness and
innovation."
ON BUILDING RESILIENCE:
"Authorities who oversee the largest global financial hubs,
like the Bank of England, bear special responsibilities. The
Bank's primary one is, of course, to ensure that the UK
financial system serves UK households and businesses.
This includes protecting the UK real economy from being
sideswiped by global developments. As much as possible, we must
do so in a manner that keeps cross-border markets open.
When these responsibilities come into conflict, we have to
work with others to build resilience at home and abroad in the
most efficient and cooperative way possible.
The pillars of responsible financial globalisation eroded
prior to the global financial crisis. Regulation became light
touch and ineffective. Looming risks in the financial system
were ignored. Markets were fragile and unfair, plagued by
numerous instances of misconduct and limited market discipline
on large firms.
And few participants were exposed to the full consequences
of their actions as governance and compensation arrangements
focused on the short term."
ON REGULATION:
"The resulting cost to our citizens has been tremendous.
Over the past decade, UK average real earnings have fallen for
the first time since the middle of the 19th century. Trust in
the financial system has plummeted.
Over the past decade, the UK and its key G20 partners have
been fixing these fault lines and creating a system that is
safer, simpler and fairer.
The system is safer because banks are now much more
resilient, with capital requirements for the largest global
banks that are ten times higher than before the crisis and a new
leverage ratio that guards against risks that may seem low but
prove not.
The financial system is simpler. As banks have become less
complex and more focused, they are lending more to households
and businesses and less to each other.
A series of measures are eliminating toxic and fragile forms
of shadow banking while reinforcing the best of resilient
market-based finance. And more durable market infrastructure is
simplifying the previously complex – and dangerous – web of
exposures in derivative markets.
The financial system is fairer because of reforms that are
ending the era of “too big to fail” banks and addressing the
root causes of a torrent of misconduct."
"The benefits of these painstaking efforts are beginning to
be realised. The global financial system is moving from
fragility to resilience.
The too-big-to-fail public subsidy enjoyed by private
systemic banks has fallen by 90 percent in the UK. Credit is now
growing in all major economies. Sources of finance are
increasingly diversified between banks and markets, helping to
keep the cost of finance low.
And the system is demonstrating an ability to dampen shocks
rather than amplify them.
Despite this transformation, there are nascent risks that,
if left unchecked, could reverse the progress made and
ultimately undermine the G20’s objective of strong, stable and
balanced growth.
Indeed, the global financial system is at a fork in the
road. On one path, we can build a more effective, resilient
system on the new pillars of responsible financial
globalisation. On the other, countries could turn inwards and
reduce reliance on each other’s financial systems.
That would, in turn, fragment pools of funding and
liquidity, reduce competition and impede cross-border
investment.
The net result would be less reliable and more expensive
financing for households and businesses, and very likely lower
growth and higher risks in all our economies."
ON BREXIT:
"The outcome of the Brexit negotiations could prove highly
influential in determining which path the global financial
system takes.
In that context, and fully consistent with the priorities of
Her Majesty's government, the Bank of England will work to build
a responsible financial globalisation that first protects and
serves the UK real economy, and then secures the UK's
traditional role of supporting global prosperity through an open
global economy."
"How the Brexit negotiations conclude will be a litmus test
for responsible financial globalisation. We start from a
position where the high road is both readily attainable and
highly desirable for all involved.
The UK and the rest of the EU have exactly the same rules
governing our systems. And we have the most highly developed
frameworks for intensive supervisory cooperation.
Capital flows seamlessly across our borders. The current EU
legal regime allows firms to passport throughout the Union,
supervised by the home supervisor.
The EU and UK are therefore ideally positioned to create an
effective system of deference to each other's comparable
regulatory outcomes, supported by commitments to common minimum
standards and open supervisory co-operation.
These commitments could be reinforced by reliance on
independent peer reviews and a new, independent dispute
resolution mechanism. Such an outcome would be entirely
consistent with the UK Government's stated aim of a new,
comprehensive, bold and ambitious free trade relationship with
the EU that embraces goods, services and network industries.
And such an approach could be applied more broadly to the
immense benefit of the global economy. The UK and EU have the
potential to create the template for trade in financial services
– one that leverages the tremendous progress that has been made
in recent years building resilience and cooperation.
But financial services are only part of a much broader
negotiation. Given our responsibilities to promote financial
stability, the Bank – like its counterparts on the continent –
must plan, purely as a precaution, for all eventualities.
As the Vice Chair of the Supervisory Board of the Single
Supervisory Mechanism recently stressed, for example, “both
banks and supervisors must prepare for any potential scenario”.
"Under one scenario, negotiations could result in a new
statutory and regulatory regime with a large number of firms –
currently either physically based in the UK or providing
services within the single market via passporting arrangements –
coming directly under PRA authorisation and supervision.
In that case, we would need to form our own judgments,
rather than relying exclusively on those of others.
As our continental colleagues have observed in the analogous
case of UK firms operating in Europe, these judgements could
affect whether the firm operates as a branch or a subsidiary, as
well as the range of services it can supply.
Consistent with our current approach, and the PRA's stance
towards non-EEA branches, any judgements would reflect:
* the cooperative and information sharing arrangements in
place;
* our confidence in the standards to which others are
adhering; and
* any assurances we have on arrangements to address
circumstances when things go wrong.
Ideally all of these issues would be addressed in a
cooperative and symmetrical way, as part of the overall
agreement the UK will strike with the EU-27.
Whatever is agreed, there are risks to financial stability
both in the transition to the new relationship and in the new
steady state.
These risks include disruption of services, a further
weakening of investment banking profitability and the potential
for greater complexity in firms’ legal structures.
Increased complexity would place greater demands on firms’
risk management and on supervisory oversight, and pose
challenges for effective resolution. We expect firms to plan
accordingly.
So today, Sam Woods, the CEO of the PRA, is writing to all
firms with cross-border activities between the UK and the rest
of the EU asking them to inform us of their own planning in
response to the UK’s decision to leave the EU.
These include, for example, subsidiaries of US investment
banks based in London doing business throughout the EU under
passporting arrangements, as well as UK banks doing likewise,
and branches of institutions from other EU states operating here
in London.
The main purpose of this letter is to ensure that all firms
are making, and stand ready to execute in good time should the
need arise, contingency plans for the full range of possible
scenarios.
The FPC will oversee this process of contingency planning to
mitigate risks to financial stability. Asking firms to plan
thoroughly is the hallmark of the prepared and professional
approach we take to promote financial stability."
(Reporting by UK bureau; editing by Kate Holton and Guy
Faulconbridge)