UPDATE 2-BHP's Escondida approaches striking union, eyes new offer
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
LONDON Aug 8 The Bank of England needs to ensure that Britain's banks change their culture and further strengthen their financial safety nets, new governor Mark Carney said on Thursday.
"Governor (Mervyn) King and his colleagues made tremendous progress on improving the balance sheets of the banks. We need to finish the job," Carney said in a BBC radio interview.
"The cultural issue is fundamentally important. There has to be a change in the culture of these institutions," he added.
On Wednesday the Bank of England broke with tradition by announcing that it planned to keep interest rates at a record low until unemployment falls to 7 percent or below, which it said could take three years.
Carney said on Thursday that it was important Britain did not make the same mistakes as Japan did 20 years ago, when it withdrew economic stimulus too early.
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
NEW YORK, March 10 A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Lloyds Banking Group Plc, ICAP Europe Ltd and Tullett Prebon Plc as defendants from litigation alleging a conspiracy among many financial services companies to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.