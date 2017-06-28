SINTRA, Portugal, June 28 The Bank of England is
likely to need to raise interest rates as the British economy
comes closer to operating at full capacity, and will debate this
"in the coming months", BoE Governor Mark Carney said on
Wednesday.
Speaking at a European Central Bank conference in Portugal,
Carney said that policymakers would need to look at the extent
to which stronger business investment offset a slowdown in
consumption, as well as growth in wages and labour costs.
"These are some of the issues that the MPC will debate in
the coming months," Carney said. "Some removal of monetary
stimulus is likely to become necessary if the trade-off facing
the MPC continues to lessen and the policy decision accordingly
becomes more conventional."
The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee split 5-3 earlier this
month on whether it was time to start to raise British interest
rates from a record-low 0.25 percent. Carney voted to keep rates
steady.
(Writing by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)